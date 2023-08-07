Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Convicted murderer escapes from Staton Prison in Elmore

Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore Monday morning.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving a life sentence for murder has escaped from Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

According to ADOC, Jordan Andrew Thomas, 30, escaped at approximately 11 a.m. He is 5′8″ and approximately 120 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing brown pants and a brown shirt.

Thomas was first convicted for the Oct. 2012 death of Dennis Johnson in 2014 and sentenced to 75 years in prison. The two were involved in an ongoing dispute before the murder and Thomas shot Johnson while he was sitting on his friend’s porch. The conviction was later thrown out on appeal, but a retrial five years later returned a guilty verdict and an life sentence.

Anyone who knows the location of Jordan Thomas should call 911 or (800) 831-8825 immediately.

Thomas has multiple scars and tattoos, including a very distinct “I-65″ sign on his neck, as seen in this previous arrest mug shot.

ADOC lists other scars/tattoos as: CTNK Murkgomery, I-65, CTck M$B, VL, Louis Vuitton, The Sky is the limit, CTST Bugs bunny with gun, Aint no fun, LTSH MurkGomery, Trap life, 5 dot dice, RTSH crown, names, CTBK Still Bout Whatever, CTFA Rockstar Lifestyle, broken 6pt star, 5 dot di.

File mug shot of Jordan Thomas
File mug shot of Jordan Thomas(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road
Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street updates youth escort policies following shooting
Aaron Glenn Prater, 26.
Pedestrian identified, driver arrested in deadly wreck on University Drive
A power pole down on Douglass Road in Madison County
Crews working to restore power after Sunday storms
Shannon Karr
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed

Latest News

school bus
DeKalb County, Fort Payne schools announce early dismissal due to weather threat
Huntsville to be host city for 2026 UCI Para-cycling World Championships
City of Huntsville announces its selection as host city for 2026 Para-cycling UCI World Championship
coping with back-to-school anxiety
Huntsville mental health professional gives advice for preventing back-to-school anxiety
the first week brings on a new set of anxieties
A new school year can bring uncertainties and expectations