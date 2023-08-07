Deals
City of Huntsville to announce selection for world championship sporting event

Logo for City of Huntsville
(City of Huntsville)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville will hold a press conference Monday at 10 a.m. to announce a premier championship sporting event that will soon come to the Rocket City.

According to a press release from the city, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison County Commission Chair Mac McCutcheon, and Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chip Cherry will all be at Huntsville City Hall to announce the event.

This announcement comes to Huntsville through its growing popularity and rise in the sports world of preferred host destinations.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

