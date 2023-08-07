Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Brawl caught on camera along riverfront in Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A weekend brawl involving multiple people along the riverfront in Montgomery made headlines across the nation, but details on pending arrests in the case remain unclear Monday.

The incident was captured from multiple angles by video. A witness said it started because a pontoon boat had docked in an area reserved for the city-owned Harriott II Riverboat.

The Montgomery Police Department confirmed four active warrants Sunday afternoon with the possibility that more could follow pending review of additional video recordings. Investigators are combing through multiple videos provided by the public, as well as the City of Montgomery’s own video surveillance systems.

Police said the incident started shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on the dock along the Alabama River. Units responded to the disturbance.

On scene, officers encountered a large group of people engaged in a fight.

WARNING: Video has bleeped profanity but may still have language and visuals that are disturbing to viewers.

A passenger on the Harriott II Riverboat was recording when a confrontation turned into a fight involving multiple people.

One video sent in by a viewer shows it started just feet from the water. Other videos show people being punched, shoved, kicked and at least one person was knocked off the peer and into the water.

A WSFA crew responded to the scene and found multiple police units who had placed several people in handcuffs. Police said the unidentified people were detained and that charges were pending.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released a statement Sunday afternoon, crediting police officers for acting quickly to “detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job.”

Warrants are being signed and justice will be served,” Reed said. “This was an unfortunate incident, which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”

The Harriott II, which docks at the riverfront in downtown Montgomery, provides cruises for the public along the Alabama River alongside the entertainment district, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road
Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street updates youth escort policies following shooting
A power pole down on Douglass Road in Madison County
Crews working to restore power after Sunday storms
Aaron Glenn Prater, 26.
Pedestrian identified, driver arrested in deadly wreck on University Drive
Shannon Karr
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed

Latest News

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez’s father, son appeal to judge before rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe"...
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ dies at 87
Tou Thao speaks during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Aug....
Ex-Minneapolis officer appears unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing
FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him