Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

‘Always be kind’: A fourth grader’s advice as school starts back

The fourth grader said it’s good to embrace change and try new things.
Cheatham County Schools rolled out the red carpet for students facing some changes this year as they returned to class on Monday.
By Daniel Smithson and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - As school starts back in Cheatham County, Joey Rager has some advice for his fellow students.

Rager, a fourth grader at Kingston Spring Elementary School, said he was excited to start school Monday morning. Football players and cheerleaders from Harpeth High School welcomed Rager and other students back for the 2023-2024 school year.

The school rolled out the red carpet for students facing some changes this year.

“We are excited as a school district to get the school year going,” said Wendy Cox, the human resources director for the school system. “Our students will be using backpacks and placing them in lockers this year, but it’s just another safety measure that we are putting in place, and we are pretty positive that it would be a good safety measure.”

Joey said it’s good to embrace change. He offered some words of wisdom to his fellow classmates.

“Don’t have fears to try stuff new,” Joey said. “And always be kind.”

For more back-to-school information, check out our WSMV4 guide.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquin Russell
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified
school bus
Schools in the Tennessee Valley announce early dismissals ahead of storms
Generic police lights
HPD surround active scene involving gun near Ditto Landing
Fatal crash generic
Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 Developing Alert for strong to severe storms

Latest News

Brad White on the field during his time in the NFL
The ‘Play Hurt’ Project
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery Police Department holds ‘Riverfront Brawl’ press conference
Riley Herbert Willis III mug shot
Man arrested in connection to setting wife on fire in Decatur
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
Previous owner of Scottsboro haunted house accepts plea on sodomy charge