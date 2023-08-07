48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Strong to Severe Storms

After a very active weekend of thunderstorms, we have another busy day ahead to start off the week. Today has been upgraded to a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of strong to severe storms continuing through the afternoon. Our entire area is currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 p.m. Much like the weekend, the biggest concern will be damaging wind gusts over 60 miles per hour. The threat is low, but an isolated tornado will be possible, especially for areas mainly along and east of I-65. Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and hail will also be expected with these storms. Given the threat for damaging wind, power outages will be expected at times today. Make sure you have a weather plan and stay weather aware to the changing weather conditions.

Showers and storms will wrap up by the late afternoon and we’ll be staying dry into the evening hours. A west wind will be ushering in some drier air overnight with lows falling into the upper 60s. Tuesday should be a calmer day behind the cold front with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs will be in the upper 80s with isolated showers and storms.

The rest of the week will be pretty repetitive with high temperatures hovering around 90 degrees and very humid conditions. Each day will bring chances for scattered rain showers and storms during the afternoon and some storms can be stronger in nature.

