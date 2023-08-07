Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

48 Developing Alert for strong to severe storms

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. After a very active weekend of thunderstorms, we have another busy day ahead to start off the week.

  Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy early today with warm temps in the 70s and muggy conditions.  The south breeze will ramp up through the morning with increasing cloud cover.  We have the 48 DEVELOPING ALERT out for the threat of strong to severe storms starting mid-morning and continuing through the afternoon.  Much like the weekend, the biggest concern will be damaging wind gusts over 60 miles per hour.  Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and hail will also be expected with these storms.  Given the threat for damaging wind, power outages will be expected at times today.  Make sure you have a weather plan and stay weather aware to the changing weather conditions. 

Showers and storms will wrap up by the evening with the west wind ushering in some drier air overnight, lows will fall into the upper 60s.  Tuesday should be a calmer day behind the cold front with partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs will be in the upper 80s with isolated showers and storms. 

The rest of the week will be pretty repetitive with high temperatures hovering around 90 degrees and very humid conditions.  Each day will bring chances for scattered rain showers and storms during the afternoon, some storms can be stronger in nature.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road
Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street updates youth escort policies following shooting
Aaron Glenn Prater, 26.
Pedestrian identified, driver arrested in deadly wreck on University Drive
Shannon Karr
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed
22nd Annual John Riche Golf Classic in Meridianville
Golf tournament raises money for local Black mentorship program

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings
Hot, humid with scattered thunderstorms Sunday
For Sunday, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. The higher chance for storms...
Hot, humid with scattered thunderstorms Sunday
First Alert Weather
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Into the Overnight Hours
WAFF 48 News Weekend Mornings
Hot, humid Saturday with isolated afternoon thunderstorms