48 Developing Alert for strong to severe storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. After a very active weekend of thunderstorms, we have another busy day ahead to start off the week.

Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy early today with warm temps in the 70s and muggy conditions. The south breeze will ramp up through the morning with increasing cloud cover. We have the 48 DEVELOPING ALERT out for the threat of strong to severe storms starting mid-morning and continuing through the afternoon. Much like the weekend, the biggest concern will be damaging wind gusts over 60 miles per hour. Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and hail will also be expected with these storms. Given the threat for damaging wind, power outages will be expected at times today. Make sure you have a weather plan and stay weather aware to the changing weather conditions.

Showers and storms will wrap up by the evening with the west wind ushering in some drier air overnight, lows will fall into the upper 60s. Tuesday should be a calmer day behind the cold front with partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs will be in the upper 80s with isolated showers and storms.

The rest of the week will be pretty repetitive with high temperatures hovering around 90 degrees and very humid conditions. Each day will bring chances for scattered rain showers and storms during the afternoon, some storms can be stronger in nature.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.