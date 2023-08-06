Toyota Field debuts ‘Smoke in the Outfield’ BBQ festival

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Trash Pandas may be out of town, but Toyota Field still was packed Friday and Saturday.

Toyota Field debuted its first-ever ‘Smoke in the Outfield’ barbeque festival, drawing in a major competition for the regular foodie and grill master.

An incredible turnout of over 70 barbeque competition teams from all around the country were at Toyota Field to be in the rankings of the best-of-the-best in the barbecue game. Judges had the tough task of selecting the best chicken, pork, and brisket from all the teams. Teams that were up for the challenge were all competing for a Grand Prize of $1,500.

The event was two days full of festivities that included live music, entertainment, and activities like mechanical bull rides, yard games and was capped off with the two-part cook-off sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society.

If you’re ready for the Trash Pandas to be back at the ballpark, you don’t have to wait much longer. They will be back at Toyota Field for a six-game homestand starting on Aug. 8.

