Strong to Severe Storms Possible Into the Overnight Hours

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
It’s been a hot and humid day across the Valley with temperatures in upper 80s to low 90s and feels-like temperatures are around 100 degrees. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and into the late evening hours. Any storm that fires up will be capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, dangerous lightning, and small hail, so stay weather alert. Expect overnight lows to stay mild and muggy in the low and mid 70s.

There’s another chance of scattered thunderstorms during Sunday afternoon. Once again, we could see heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans because there will still be plenty of dry hours, but be prepared to seek shelter if a storm pops up in your area. It will be hot and humid with temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s and heat indices will hover back around the triple-digits. The chance for thunderstorms will continue Sunday night and Monday before a dry day for Tuesday.

More storms return to the forecast starting Wednesday, and the chance will continue daily through the weekend. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.

