Multiple fire departments respond to mobile home fire in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire departments responded to a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon in Hazel Green.

The apparent started at 106 Jones Road where the fire allegedly spread into the mobile home unit on scene. Fire departments from New Market, Meridenville, and Hazel Green all responded to the scene of the mobile home fire. There were no injuries at the scene, per HEMSI.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

