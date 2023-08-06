Deals
Man in custody after stealing car from Woodard’s Automotive in Moulton

Brett Michael Taylor, 34,
Brett Michael Taylor, 34,(Lawrence County Sheriff's Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is now in custody after stealing a car from Woodard’s Automotive in Moulton.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, the incident reportedly happened on Aug. 1. when 34-year-old, Brett Michael Taylor of Cullman reportedly stole a car from Woodard’s Automotive on Highway 36 and was later found in a Birmingham suburb of Gardendale.

Lawrence County Criminal Investigation Division with the assistance of the Gardendale Police Department in Jefferson County located the stolen vehicle. After a brief vehicle pursuit, the car was recovered, and Taylor was then taken into custody in Jefferson County, police say.

Taylor has been extradited to Lawrence County where he was charged with Theft of Property and was booked in the Lawrence County Jail, police say. His bond was set at $25,000 .

This investigation remains ongoing and police say there could be other pending charges and arrests.

