Hot & humid with scattered thunderstorms today.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, scattered showers and thunderstorms. The higher chance for storms will be during the afternoon, mainly after 2 P.M. Another day with heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous lighting. Hot & humid when it is not stormy. A HEAT ADVISORY for most locations today. Temps in the 90s, feels-like temps 100 to 105. Tonight, scattered thunderstorms tonight. Low 70s.

Monday, more storms, heat and humidity. High temps Monday dependent on thunderstorm timing, but around 90 with high humidity. Storms in the morning will impact the morning commute with heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous lighting with continued scattered storms throughout the day. Storms will taper of Monday night, with a break in the action Tuesday.

Expect thunderstorms to return to the forecast Wednesday and daily chances for storms will continue through the weekend.

