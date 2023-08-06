Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green teenager was pronounced deceased in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. when a 16-year-old was fatally injured driving a 2012 Ford Fusion and hit a tree stump on Elkwood Section Road near Mason Road.

ALEA has not yet released the name of the teen.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division Troopers continue to investigate the scene.

