Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green teenager was pronounced deceased in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. when a 16-year-old was fatally injured driving a 2012 Ford Fusion and hit a tree stump on Elkwood Section Road near Mason Road.

ALEA has not yet released the name of the teen.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division Troopers continue to investigate the scene.

