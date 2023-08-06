Hammondville FD, Desoto Rescue Squad set up cooling stations to customers affected by power outages

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of customers are without power after a major TVA power line was struck early Sunday morning.

Cooling stations have been set up at Hammondville Fire Department and Desoto Rescue Squad in Mentone for 3000 customers without power in the northeast part of DeKalb County. Customers are dealing with having no power after a power line was struck by lightning at two substations at Valley Head and Mentone, per DeKalb County EMA Director, Anthony Clifton.

According to Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative (SMEC), power will not be restored until approximately 6:00 p.m.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.