Golf tournament raises money for local Black mentorship program

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colonial golf course in Meridianville was the host site for the 22nd Annual John Riche Golf Classic Saturday. The event was organized by the 100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville.

The group focuses on mentoring young men and preparing them for success in the community. “We have four tenets that we strive to instill in our Men of Tomorrow” organizer Gregory Lunn Sr. told WAFF 48. “Mentoring, education, health and wellness as well as economic empowerment.”

The goal for Saturday’s outing was to raise $60,000. “Those $60,000 will go a long way.” Lunn Sr. said. “We have a lot of activities for youth, and each year we fully use those funds to execute our programs. Our mentors are all willing to give up their free time as well as their expenses to support our Men of Tomorrow. This event is crucial.”

Click here to learn more about the 100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville.

