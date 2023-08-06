Deals
Bridge Street updates youth escort policies following shooting

Bridge Street Town Centre
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One week after a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre, the shopping plaza has updated it’s policies on unaccompanied minors on the property.

New signs posted this weekend read: “Attention Parents. All youths age 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.” The signs say the policy is in effect Fridays and Saturdays from 4pm until closing time.

Bridge Street has always had a similar policy, but before now, it went into effect at 8pm and not 4.

The change comes one week after two teens were shot and a third was arrested and charged with assault in the Red Robin / Cinemark parking lot at Bridge Street. The teens survived the shooting. Police did not release any names due to the age of the victims and the suspect.

