Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Statewide grant application open for women-focused nonprofits

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Women-owned nonprofits statewide have an opportunity to apply for a life-changing grant.

For close to 30 years, the Women’s Foundation of Alabama has rewarded $8 million to organizations focused on women empowerment.

This year, there is a pool of $1 million up for grabs.

The goal of WFA is to move women forward in work, leadership, and well-being.

“It’s to address any needs in rural Alabama to large communities, and the ability to partner with boots on the ground community-based organizations that already know the existing needs of their communities,” said Macy Vinston, director of WFA. “We can equip them with the knowledge and resources to meet those needs, and hopefully make them better.”

Who can apply:

  • Any community-based 501 (c)(3) non-profit
  • Meets vision to empower women
  • Provides services in Alabama

Who cannot apply:

  • Individuals
  • Religious institutions
  • Government entities
  • Large organizations with many branches (colleges, universities, libraries)

“We encourage any female-owned businesses whether small or large, for instance a child-care center that someone owns in their home should absolutely visit the website and see if they align with the priorities and apply,” said Vinston.

Applicants may request funding up to $75,000 over a one-, two- or three-year period.

“We don’t give out small-sized grants,” said Vinston. “We try to give out transformational amount that allow these community-based organizations to do deep work and long-term work and know that they have a supporter every step of the way.”

Applications close Aug. 25.

After applications are submitted, a committee with the WFA will make a visit to the non-profit.

Recipients are awarded in December.

For any questions, a webinar will be hosted Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. To join, click here.

To apply for the grant, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Karr
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed
Two Huntsville Sonic locations at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops report
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Aaron Glenn Prater, 26.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on University Drive, driver identified
Huntsville Police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck on I-565

Latest News

Aaron Glenn Prater, 26.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on University Drive, driver identified
Source: WBRC video
Health expert shares tips on how to keep kids from getting sick at school
WAFF 48 News Weekend Mornings
Hot, humid Saturday with isolated afternoon thunderstorms
Ban of smoking, vaping in cars with children begins in Alabama
Alabama ban on smoking, vaping in cars with children takes effect
New details emerge in murder case against mother, daughter in DeKalb County
New details emerge in murder case against mother, daughter in DeKalb County