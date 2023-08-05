Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was killed on Friday night after being hit on University Drive.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Huntsville Police Department issued a report stating that all eastbound lanes of University Drive and two westbound lanes in the area of Shogun to Jordan Lane.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene investigating the wreck.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.