Nash Pink Ride offers safe rides for women

A Nashville woman has started a company to keep drivers and readers safer.
A Nashville woman has started her own company that she hopes will be more safe for drivers and riders alike.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We have all heard of issues with safety in rideshares. Earlier this summer, a passenger knocked his driver unconscious. There have also been cases of passengers sexually assaulting drivers in Nashville.

Now, one local woman is starting her own company that she hopes will be more safe for drivers and riders alike.

It’s called Nash Pink Ride. The owner, Heather Lehrmann, used to drive for other rideshare companies but felt unsafe.

“I was nervous not knowing who was getting in my car next,” Lehrmann said. “All you get is a name and click, next ride. You don’t know who you are picking up.”

Her new company is reservation-based so drivers know who their passenger is and vice versa.

While Lehrmann knows the car will attract bachelorette parties, she wants her clientele to be mainly locals.

“I am a single female that moved here,” Lehrmann said. “I met so many like me, and I want them all to feel safe.”

Lehrmann got her permits and launched this week.

“I think it is just going to be instead of word of mouth, it will be car of mouth” Lehrmann said. “People just seeing it around town, and it just bringing a smile to everyone’s face.”

