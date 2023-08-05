Deals
Hot & humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms

First Alert Weather
Dense fog for parts of the area this morning will burn off quick and we pop sunshine. A hot &...
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dense fog for parts of the area this morning will burn off quick and we pop sunshine. A hot & humid day with temps in the 90s, feels-like temps around 100. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Any storm that fires up will be a heavy rain/gusty wind with dangerous lightning kind of storm. Tonight, there is a slight chance of a storm, otherwise patchy fog. Low 70s.

Sunday, another chance of scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Once again, heavy rain, wind and lightning. Hot & humid with temps reaching the low to mid 90s with feels-like temps around 100. The chance for thunderstorms will continue for Sunday night & Monday before a dry day for Tuesday.

More storms return to the forecast starting Wednesday and the chance will continue daily through the weekend. High temps around 90.

