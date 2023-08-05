Health expert shares tips on how to keep kids from getting sick at school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Going back to school can mean the return to germs and illness for some students.

Family Practice Physician, Dr. Robin Conley shared some advice to help your family stay healthy as you get ready to send your children back to the classroom.

First and foremost, Dr. Conley said, parents need to make sure their children are washing their hands, using hand sanitizer, and covering their mouths when they cough or sneeze. She also recommends that parents keep their child home when they are feeling sick to make sure they aren’t spreading germs.

Dr. Conley also advised parents to make sure that their child’s immunizations are up to date and that they’ve had their yearly checkup and necessary screenings.

The four to six weeks after school returns is when doctors expect to see an increase in sick children and a jump in COVID numbers.

Dr. Conley also reminded parents to make sure the emergency contact form for their child is up to date.

“If your child has any special medications that they need to use during the day,” Dr. Conley said. “Make sure that you have the doctor complete the school forms to register this medicine and make sure that the school nurse or schoolteacher has a safe place to keep that medicine and easily access it.”

Dr. Conley says during school kids can minimize sickness by keeping their desk space, lockers and book bags clean.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.