Bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle on University Drive

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bicyclist was killed on Friday night after being hit on University Drive.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Huntsville Police Department issued a report stating that all eastbound lanes of University Drive and two westbound lanes in the area of Shogun to Jordan Lane.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene investigating the wreck.

