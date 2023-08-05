Alabama ban on smoking, vaping in cars with children takes effect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new Alabama law that bans smoking and vaping inside a vehicle with children took effect Tuesday. If you’re inside a car with a child 14 years old and younger, you cannot smoke or vape inside that car. It doesn’t matter if the windows are up or down or the car is on or off.

Community leaders and lawmakers say it’s our job as adults to protect our children. “Let’s love on our kids and keep them healthy,” said Birmingham Representative Rolanda Hollis. She says she pushed for this law for six years.

When you choose to smoke, you can impact more people than just yourself, said David Battle with the Partnership for a Drug-Free Community in Huntsville. “We have children that are in the car, and they don’t have a choice,” said Battle. “And the smoke is dangerous to them and the person.”

Second-hand smoke causes people to breathe in nicotine and cancerous chemicals; brief exposure can cause serious health problems and be deadly. Battle says third-hand smoke is also dangerous. It consists of the tobacco residue from cigars and other tobacco products that is left behind after smoking.

“This gives [the parent or driver] the opportunity to think before [they] put [their] children in danger,” said Battle. He adds this new law will also set an example for teenagers.

A violation of the law can result in a fine up to $100.

