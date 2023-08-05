Aggressive bees attack lawn workers at West Mobile home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A West Mobile family is dealing with aggressive bees. Their lawn workers were attacked two days in a row. While they’re not entirely sure what they’re dealing with -- it will be at least until next week until the bees can be safely removed.

“We all knew it was not regular honeybees... You know,” explained Ron Werstler.

The owner of a lawn care business -- Werstler has encountered bees countless times -- but Thursday was a first for his own crew -- mowing his yard off West Mobile’s Dunbrooke Court -- a swarm attack on the right side of his yard.

“There was like 30 bees on his left hand and they were and they were all biting his hat... And they bit him on the neck, ear, and through his glove. And hands and back,” recalled Werstler.

Werstler made some phone calls and as of Friday morning still didn’t know exactly where the bees were coming from.

“And he cranked the mower up and came around here -- went around the side and all of sudden he said -- they getting me. So he took off real fast and ran all the way down here -- drove all the way down there and I seen them just swarming around his head -- just biting him -- stinging him. Then we were standing right here -- then they started coming after us -- stinging us. Two of my guys got stung this morning also,” said Werstler.

And they there were up in the tree next to his house. A local pest control company sent someone out.

“She said she’s never seen anything like this before,” said Werstler.

The behavior -- a lot like killer bees -- where noise and vibrations can trigger an attack -- especially near a nest.

“I had pictures on my phone -- she sent them to their top guy and they thought they were killer bees. Lee: But they’re not sure? Ron: But they’re not sure. She got stung twice here -- just walking around.”

We witnessed first-hand just how aggressive the bees are. In the short time we were there -- FOX 10 Photographer Liam Rivera was getting footage of the bees a safe distance away -- also came under attack. While he wasn’t stung -- but the bee did not let up.

Werstler is certain the bees were not there last week.

“I’ve told all the neighbors and everything... Want everybody to be on the lookout -- so they won’t get stung,” said Werstler.

In the meantime -- Ron and his wife are keeping their distance -- and keeping the noise down.

“Just need help -- to find out what kind of bees they are -- and to get them out of here,” said Werstler.

Werstler says he has a bee keeper who specializes in removal coming out next week -- and was told it will likely take several days to get the job done and hopefully get a positive ID on what type of bees these are.

