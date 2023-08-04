Deals
Two Huntsville Sonic locations at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops report

Flies in the building, black residue in the ice machine, tater tots and cheese were at the wrong temperature and more in this week's report
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Sonic restaurants in Huntsville are at the bottom of the scorecard in this week’s Kitchen Cops report.

The Sonic at Bob Wallace and Triana has an abysmal score of 60. That’s the lowest we’ve seen in weeks. Inspectors say a dumpster was leaking in the parking lot, no employees on site had proper safety training, and ice wastewater was touching food in a reach-in freezer. Meanwhile, there was also black residue in an ice machine, flies throughout the building and multiple food temperature issues. The health department says these problems were all fixed when inspectors came back two days later, and a new dumpster is on the way.

The other Sonic location with a low score this week is on Sparkman Drive in front of the Wal-Mart. This Sonic scored 10 points higher than it’s counterpart on Bob Wallace, but still turns in a less-than-desirable 70. The Sparkman Sonic had many of the same issues, including ice wastewater touching food, flies and black residue in an ice machine. Tater tots and cheese was also being held at the wrong temperature.

In Madison county, Rafael’s Italian Restaurant on Winchester Road makes it’s second appearance in two months on Kitchen Cops. In mid-June, it got an 82. The score this time is actually lower, at 74. The issues this time are also different. There were multiple food temperature violations on everything from pizza toppings to desserts. A handwashing sink was blocked, chemical test papers were damaged and no one on site had a proper food safety certificate.

Madison County Inspection Reports
Madison County Scores

The Pit Stop on Highway 231/431 in Hazel Green gets a 72 this week. It had a blocked sink, dirty ice machine, broken sanitizer dispenser in the dishwasher and multiple food temperature issues. There was also unsecured septic tank lids and dirty soda and slushee nozzles.

Further south on the highway, the KFC/Taco Bell in Meridianville gets an 81. Inspectors say there were dirty tea nozzles, cracked plastic containers and food temperature issues.

In Harvest, RD’s Smokehouse was written up for having damaged chemical test strips, a dirty ice machine and foods at the wrong temperature. It’s score was an 80 this week.

There were no significant issues at restaurants in Limestone, Morgan or Lauderdale Counties this week,

Two Huntsville Sonic locations at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops report
App designed to help increase focus in those with ADHD
Madison Public Library cancels Moms For Liberty event due to potential overcrowding
