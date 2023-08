HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Through his partnership with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Tim Tebow is coming to the VBC tonight.

Power Leadership Training is a FREE ADMISSION event. The doors open at 5:30 PM and the event will start at 7:30 PM.

Tim Tebow is coming to the VBC tonight! (Ken Burnett)

