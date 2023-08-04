Student at Lakewood Elementary injures teacher with a pencil

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A student will be facing punishment after injuring a teacher at Lakewood Elementary School on Friday.

A statement released by the school’s principal, Sanchella Graham, informed WAFF 48 News that the student “used a pencil in an inappropriate manner that resulted in a minor injury” to one of the teachers.

“While we are fortunate our teacher is expected to make a full recovery, this type of behavior is unacceptable and the student involved will be punished in ordinance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide,” the statement read. “This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of all of us working together to promote a positive school climate.”

Huntsville City Schools Board of Education member Michelle Watkins says that it was “improper procedure to have contacted the police.” Watkins continued by saying that the school “panicked and told first responders that somebody was stabbed without providing full details about what happened.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.