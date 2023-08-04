Speading fairy dust: The Birthday Fairy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Birthday Fairy just celebrated its first birthday as a non-profit organization and it truly had an amazing year!

To the ladies at The Birthday Fairy, birthdays matter because people matter.

They celebrated 200 birthdays and only plan to grow from there. With the new school year already beginning, they plan to add another school to their reach and hope to celebrate an additional 100 birthdays.

Madi with her Birthday Sprinkle and backpack (Keelyn Sealy)

The Birthday Fairy targets low economic schools to surprise children in kindergarten through the fourth grade and special needs students with huge birthday surprises! They give backpacks, gift bags, and personalized chair covers that make children feel loved and seen on their special day. All of these things make up what they call a “Birthday Sprinkle.”

“It’s truly a powerful organization,” said Executive Vice President, Baylee Tiffin.

The Birthday Fairy surprised Christian with a Birthday Sprinkle! (Keelyn Sealy)

Something that The Birthday Fairy is doing differently this year is adding birthday cards to the Sprinkles.

“This year, our community has become so involved,” said Baylee. “It’s become such a bigger picture. What started with birthday surprises is turning into kind of a ministry for the younger generations.”

They have middle school, high school, and college-aged students all working and volunteering their time to make sure no child goes forgotten on their birthday.

Bentley celebrates his Birthday Sprinkle (Keelyn Sealy)

When the volunteers enter The Birthday Fairy headquarters, they are assigned a specific student in need. They then write something positive and inspirational on a card that will be gifted to their assigned child. They’re also able to go and pick out a specific gift!

“...it’s wonderful, seeing those pictures and videos of those kids is just the sweetest thing,” said Director of Communications, Keelyn Sealy.

The Birthday Fairy is made possible by the help of their wonderful volunteers (Keelyn Sealy)

UNA football team members helping make birthday wishes a reality (Keelyn Sealy)

To find more information on how to volunteer with The Birthday Fairy, visit thebirthdayfairy.org. They post updates on both Facebook and Instagram!

