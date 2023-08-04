Deals
New details emerge in murder case against mother, daughter in DeKalb County

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - New details in the murder case against a mother and daughter accused of kidnapping a woman and pushing her off of a cliff in DeKalb County have been released in court documents.

According to newly filed court documents, Jessie Kelly confessed to law enforcement officers that she and her mother, Loretta Carr, killed Mary Elizabeth Isbell. Kelly also told investigators where to find Isbell’s body.

In the new document, an investigator says Kelly confessed to going to Isbell’s home, beating her in the head with a pistol, forcing her to shower and throwing her phone in a fireplace. They then put Loretta’s clothes on Isbell and pushed her off the cliff as she “begged for her life.”

Kelly says the plan was to make it look like a suicide. The motive for the crime was not brought up in the documents.

