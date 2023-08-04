Deals
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed

Shannon Karr
Shannon Karr(Lawrence County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton mother was arrested for capital murder on Friday morning after a shooting investigation involving the death of her son.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed a seven-year-old male was found with two gunshot wounds at a Main Street home just before 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Capt. Russell Graham of the Moulton Police Department said a 911 call was received from the home. When officers arrived, they found a woman outside the home who notified officers of the dead child inside the home. The woman was identified as the mother of the boy.

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

Graham said the gunshot wounds were sustained from close range. The child’s body was transported from the scene for further autopsy.

