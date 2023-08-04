Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on I-565, westbound lanes blocked

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a motorcycle and car wreck on I-565 on Thursday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the time of the call came in at 9:05 p.m.

The wreck happened near mile marker 14 in the westbound lanes of I-565 near the Research Park Blvd. exit.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, traffic is being diverted to Rideout Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area until the wreck is cleared.

Huntsville Police are on the scene investigating the wreck, this story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water search underway near Guntersville Dam
Body of kayaker struck by barge near Guntersville Dam identified by coroner
Alabama tax rebate
More money in your pocket: What Alabamians need to know about the upcoming tax rebate checks
Mugshots of Long and Moore following arrest
2 ‘persons of interest’ in Grant shooting arrested on drug, eluding charges
HEMSI, HPD on scene of wreck near Huntsville Hospital
HEMSI on scene of wreck near Huntsville Hospital, driver in serious condition
Kevin Guerrero Beltran
Madison County child porn convict dies in prison

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Jackson County Schools focus on career preparedness, mental health, and safety
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Free meals and new classrooms: Scottsboro City Schools start new year on positive note
Bobby Ray Simmons, 19
19-year-old Corrections Officer charged with promoting contraband in Morgan Co.
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Saturn 1B rocket removal begins on I-65 in Ardmore