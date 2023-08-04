Motorcyclist killed in wreck on I-565, westbound lanes blocked

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a motorcycle and car wreck on I-565 on Thursday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the time of the call came in at 9:05 p.m.

The wreck happened near mile marker 14 in the westbound lanes of I-565 near the Research Park Blvd. exit.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, traffic is being diverted to Rideout Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area until the wreck is cleared.

Huntsville Police are on the scene investigating the wreck, this story will be updated once there is more information.

