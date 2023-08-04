Madison Public Library accommodates limit of attendees for Moms For Liberty event

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library has agreed to increase the limit of attendees for the Moms for Liberty event that is scheduled to be held on Saturday morning.

Event coordinators originally expected 20 attendees for the meeting, but the number of people wanting to attend increased to nearly 300 people. Due to the increase the library canceled the event on Thursday.

Since its cancellation, the library has agreed to increase the limit of attendees from 20 to 225. Library officials say that in the interest of public safety, Madison Police and the Madison Fire Marshal will be on hand to manage any logistical needs.

