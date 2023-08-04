Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Limestone County Schools: Construction set to begin to address student overpopulation

Limestone County Schools installing vape detectors
Limestone County Schools installing vape detectors
By Megan Plotka
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County school leaders are gearing up for a school year filled with change and growth.

A handful of schools are congested because of the fast population growth in the area. Superintendent Randy Shearhouse says he’s seeing packed classrooms in elementary schools in the east Limestone area.

He says they’re preparing to expand the elementary school options. They will be adding a new wing to Johnson Elementary and building a completely new Elkmont Elementary School.

The existing Elkmont Elementary School will be absorbed into Elkmont High School.

Shearhouse says the growth is manageable right now, the district is adding approximately 120 students coming entering the district each year but some schools are over capacity.

“We have Creekside Elementary and Primary and both of those schools, we’re using every classroom and facility right now,” said Shearhouse. “We’ve had to be creative, make smaller classroom spaces for some of the smaller programs to be based in.”

He says he expects the new buildings to be complete by Fall 2024.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on I-565, westbound lanes blocked
Removal process begins at Saturn 1B site in Ardmore
Saturn 1B rocket removal begins on I-65 in Ardmore
WAFF Future Radar
Busy day ahead with very heavy rain and strong to severe storms
Bobby Ray Simmons, 19
19-year-old Corrections Officer charged with promoting contraband in Morgan Co.
Tywon Javon Wyatt, 21, of Bessemer
21-year-old Bessemer man arrested, charged with stealing trucks and ATVs in Athens following high-speed pursuit

Latest News

1 killed, 2 injured in tractor-trailer involved crash near Cherokee
Shannon Karr
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed
Two Huntsville Sonic locations at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops report
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Two Huntsville Sonic locations at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops report