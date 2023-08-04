Deals
Judge dismisses DUI charges against former Rainsville Police officer

Mercedes Rugart was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former police officer accused of driving under the influence will now only have to pay court costs according to a Jackson County judge.

In early January, Mercedes Rugart of Rainsville turned herself in to the Jackson County Jail on a DUI charge issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

In July of 2022, Rugart was driving to work at the Rainsville Police Department when her patrol vehicle ran off the road and struck a culvert, a utility pole and overturned.

Rugart’s defense attorneys motioned to have the case dismissed.

Rugart appeared before Judge Don Word on Friday for a bench trial hearing. Defense attorneys argued that investigators had no evidence to prove Rugart was under the influence of any substance during the crash.

Judge Word agreed and dismissed the case, ordering her only to pay court costs.

Rugarts attorney says since the accident, she has had a difficult time finding employment.

WAFF 48 News reached out to the Rainsville Police Department to ask if Rugart might be offered her job back, but we have not heard back.

