Jackson County Schools focus on career preparedness, mental health, and safety

State-of-the-art Career Academy will open to students this year
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Students in the Jackson County school district will return to class on August 4th. Over the summer, construction crews have been putting the finishing touches on the all-new, state-of-the-art Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy.

This brand new campus will house various career-technical courses including robotics, STEM, and Healthcare.

Superintendent Jason Davidson says career preparedness is cause the district continues to improve.

“The saying of ‘college or career’ is a thing of the past. Jackson County Schools is moving the needle to say ‘college AND career’,” Davidson says.

The Academy has been under construction since 2021. Davidson it will be filled with students as early as the first full week of classes.

“This is a 30-acre campus in the Jackson County Industrial Park. This facility will house our career-tech programs. It will also have a theatre that sits 750 people and it will have the ability to have a fine arts and drama department as well as other programs we didn’t currently have in the facility,” says Davidson.

The Jackson County School District Houses 17campuses. Superintendent Jason Davidson says the new academy will bring schools together.

“Instead of having to send resources out seventeen times, or duplicate programs six or seven times, we’re gonna be able to house one of those programs and rotate the students through those,” Davidson says.

Shiny new buildings are not the only focus for Davidson and his faculty. Davidson says students are the first priority. He says the district received a $65,000 grant that will go towards anti-bullying.

“We were able to get apart of that so that we can have a program that we put into place for our students so they know they’re safe whether it be from someone that’s online or in person,”

Davidson says the physical safety of Jackson County students is just as important as the emotional and says the district will look into safety updates.

Davidson says school resource officers will always be available, but the district will look at “hardening” each school.

“We’re trying to be proactive by putting better security measures in place, looking at entrances, our door locks, our camera systems, things that would make our campuses safer without having to have human eyes on it at the moment,” Davidson says.

Overall, Superintendent Davidson says himself and his faculty are looking forward to another great year.

