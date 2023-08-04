Huntsville Police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck on I-565

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man killed in a wreck involving a motorcycle and two vehicles on I-565 on Thursday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the time of the call came in at 9:05 p.m. and 72-year-old John Henry Kelley of Falkville was pronounced dead on the scene. The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured in the wreck.

The wreck happened near mile marker 14 in the westbound lanes of I-565 near the Research Park Blvd. exit.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers were already responding to a report of a stalled vehicle on the interstate when the crash occurred. Investigators believe the crash involving the motorcycle and two other vehicles are related.

Huntsville Police are investigating the wreck, this story will be updated once there is more information.

