Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Huntsville PD Captain promoted to one of the top ranks in Alabama National Guard

Huntsville PD Captain promoted to one of the top ranks in Alabama National Guard
Huntsville PD Captain promoted to one of the top ranks in Alabama National Guard(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer was promoted to one of the top ranks in the Alabama National Guard on Friday.

Huntsville Police Captain Mike Izzo has been with HPD for the last 31 years and was promoted to Brigadier General.

Before Captain Izzo joined the Huntsville Police Department, he served as a Marine and has served a total of 36 years in the military.

His promotion comes as many other military promotions were put on hold by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville but Captain Izzo said his promotion was confirmed before the block.

Governor Kay Ivey officiated the promotion and said she supports everything veterans do for our country.

“Each of you has a special calling for our country and our people are better because of you. Please know that you have a governor who is aware of what you do for our country and I will always have your back,” Ivey said.

Izzo will continue to work as the head of HPD’s Special Operations Division.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Karr
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed
Huntsville Police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck on I-565
Removal process begins at Saturn 1B site in Ardmore
Saturn 1B rocket removal begins on I-65 in Ardmore
Two Huntsville Sonic locations at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops report
Bobby Ray Simmons, 19
19-year-old Corrections Officer charged with promoting contraband in Morgan Co.

Latest News

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Back to school affected by ADHD medicine shortage
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
After nearly 20 years, TVA has welcomed people back into Wilson Dam
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
After nearly 20 years, TVA has welcome people back into Wilson Dam
Florence City Council approve new seal for the city
Florence City Council approve new seal for the city