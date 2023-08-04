Get gameday ready with goodies from Sweet Pineapple

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - College football kicks off at the end of this month and Sweet Pineapple has everything you need to get gameday ready!

Gameday goodies display at Sweet Pineapple (Gina Garrett)

Sweet Pineapple has just the stuff that will take any ole’ outfit from drab to gameday fab! From collegiate earrings to crimson or orange headbands, they truly have it all when it comes to accessories. Throw on any of these cuties and head to the tailgate!

Sweet Pineapple gameday earrings for Auburn and Bama (Gina Garrett)

Headbands, bags, and emergency kits for gameday from Sweet Pineapple (Gina Garrett)

If you’re planning to host gamedays, you’ll want to check these out. Sweet Pineapple has all you hostesses out there set! They have serving dishes, tea towels, and candles that will make any corner of your home look in spirit!

Stadium Platter and Football Serving Dish from Sweet Pineapple (Gina Garrett)

Auburn and T-Town tea towels from Sweet Pineapple (Gina Garrett)

Auburn and Alabama candles from Sweet Pineapple (Gina Garrett)

Sweet Pineapple even has you covered when it comes to their collegiate Corksicle collection, cups, coasters, and more!

Corksicle Auburn and Alabama cups from Sweet Pineapple (Gina Garrett)

Cups, coasters, and cubes from Sweet Pineapple (Gina Garrett)

To shop all these gameday goodies and so much more, visit Sweet Pineapple at 964 Airport Rd SW #1, Huntsville, AL 35802, and follow them on Instagram!

