Free meals and new classrooms: Scottsboro City Schools start new year on positive note

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s back to school for many schools in the Tennessee Valley. Parents of students in Scottsboro City Schools will no longer have to worry about lunch money for their kids.

Both Scottsboro and Jackson County School boards announced all students will receive free meals.

“With the rising cost of groceries and other items... back to school supplies and clothing and just regular expenses of the household. I think this will help parents be comfortable with knowing that they don’t have to worry about “Where is the meal money coming each day,” says Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Amy Childress.

Childress says free meals are just one positive aspect coming to the school district. She says fewer students have enrolled in virtual learning. She feels that instruction is slowly returning to the way it was pre-pandemic.

“We are happy to see will be back to in-person learning and that we have teachers and our staff are ready to go. It looks like things are trying to move back to more of a traditional setting and we’re really fortunate there,” Childress says.

Childress also mentions the nationwide teacher shortage has not affected her faculty.

“We feel very fortunate that we are not struggling as some school districts across the state and the nation are,” says Childress.

Finally, Caldwell Elementary is expanding to fit their large population of first though third grade students.

Childress says 10 new classrooms and a gym are currently under construction on the campus.

Principal Zach Holt says the construction and amount of students have called for a different start to the school year.

“Third grade’s first day is going to be August the 4th. Monday August the 7th all second grade students will come to school. Tuesday August the 8th all first grade students will come to school. Hopefully by staggering our school days and only allowing specific grades to come on those three days, when all 540 students come it won’t be mass chaos,” Holt says.

