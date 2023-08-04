Deals
Flower Friday: all about ‘passionflower’

Huntsville Botanical Garden on the Passiflira Incarnata
Huntsville Botanical Garden shares Information on the Passiflira incarnata
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s another Flower Friday and our friends at Huntsville Botanical Garden told us all about the Passiflira incarnate.

This flower, also called ‘passionflower’ or ‘Maypop,’ is super showy and native to the area.

Passionflower at HBG
Passionflower at HBG

In the right conditions, this vining plant can grow very quickly. The flowers are beautiful and it even produces fruit! Huntsville Botanical Garden suggests doing some research before taking a bite though.

The passionflower is a vining plant
The passionflower is a vining plant

The vine is super drought tolerant and is the hardiest of the passion flower vines and it does not have to climb in order to produce flowers like other passion flowers.

This plant makes for an excellent choice if you are looking for something to climb an arbor, pergola, trellis, fence, or wall near a patio where its showy flowers can be enjoyed. This plant also provides nectar for pollinators and is a larval host plant for several butterflies.

Passionflower at HBG.
Passionflower at HBG.
Passionflower at HBG
Passionflower at HBG(Laura McPhail)

Passiflira incarnate can be seen at Huntsville Botanical Garden right now. For more information on scheduling a visit, go here.

