Florence City Council approve new seal for the city

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Council unanimously voted in favor of a new seal for the city on Tuesday.

According to our partners at The Times Daily, the vote for the new seal had been postponed from the original vote day had been postponed twice.

Council members Kaytrina Simmons and Bill Griffin postponed the July 10 meeting so that residents had the time to provide feedback, per The Times Daily. The July 18 vote was postponed due to two other council members not being able to attend.

Griffin believed that allowing the public time to evaluate the new design was important since there was an uproar over a 2021 market package. According to the Times Daily, the city dropped the idea for the image because people complained that it could be misconstrued to include a curse word that starts with “F.”

The new design, which resembles the Giglio that Florence, Italy uses as its symbol, had been proposed by Mayor Andy Betterton to replace the existing fleur-de-lis.

The Giglio design will highlight the connection to Ferdinand Sannoner, an Italian immigrant who was appointed in 1818 to survey the land that would become Florence, AL. It is believed that Sannoner named the city after Florence, Italy.

