Flash flooding and stronger storm threat for Friday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Friday morning. A Flood Watch is in effect for all counties through 1:00 PM CDT for the threat of heavy rainfall through the early afternoon.

We have clusters of very heavy rainfall to start off the morning commute, pockets of heavy rain early this morning will cause some ponding and puddles to form on the roadways. Along with the heavy rain and flood threat, frequent cloud to ground lightning is expected with some 30+ mph wind gusts. Models are showing that the storms will become more isolated to scattered into the afternoon hours with skies staying partly cloudy, highs today will be in the middle 80s.

Cloud cover will thin out a bit overnight into Saturday morning with another round of rain and storms expected early in the day. Additional periods of heavy rainfall will be possible into Saturday morning with a few isolated stronger storms. The weekend is trending hotter and more humid with highs staying in the lower 90s, the heat index will be around 100 degrees. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be expected to develop for both Saturday and Sunday during the afternoon, expect some brief delays in your outdoor plans. A stretch of upper 80s to low 90s is in the forecast for all of next week with more chances for rain and storms each day.

