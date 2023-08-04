Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Financial Friday: Federal student loan payments resume soon

Financial Education Specialist at RFCU says now is the time to start planning to make those payments.
WAFF 48's Haley Baker reporting
By Haley Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After three years, the Federal student loan payment pause will expire this fall. It’s crucial for borrowers to know that interest will begin accruing on September 1, and borrowers will need to start making payments in October.

We talked to Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union, Kaeshier Fernandez. He says there are steps you can do now to prepare.

  • Locate your student loan servicer: This is the company you need to contact that manages your student loans. The servicer may have changed since forbearance began. Find your servicer by logging into the U.S. Department of Education.
  • Contact your servicer: So much has changed in 3 years. So be sure to update your contact information.
  • Determine how much you owe: Once you do this, create a budget and try to set up auto payments.
  • Consider an IDR (income-driven repayment plan): This is likely what’s best for most borrowers. The payments will be determined based on your income.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Karr
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed
Huntsville Police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck on I-565
Two Huntsville Sonic locations at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops report
Removal process begins at Saturn 1B site in Ardmore
Saturn 1B rocket removal begins on I-65 in Ardmore
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed
Mercedes Rugart.
Judge dismisses DUI charges against former Rainsville Police officer
WAFF 48's Haley Baker reporting
Financial Friday: Federal student loan payments resume soon
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Former officer dismissed of DUI charges