Financial Friday: Federal student loan payments resume soon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After three years, the Federal student loan payment pause will expire this fall. It’s crucial for borrowers to know that interest will begin accruing on September 1, and borrowers will need to start making payments in October.

We talked to Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union, Kaeshier Fernandez. He says there are steps you can do now to prepare.

Locate your student loan servicer: This is the company you need to contact that manages your student loans. The servicer may have changed since forbearance began. Find your servicer by logging into the U.S. Department of Education.

Contact your servicer: So much has changed in 3 years. So be sure to update your contact information.

Determine how much you owe: Once you do this, create a budget and try to set up auto payments.

Consider an IDR (income-driven repayment plan): This is likely what’s best for most borrowers. The payments will be determined based on your income.

