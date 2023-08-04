Coyote sighting in Moundville

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some neighbors in west Alabama are dealing with something that’s a little too close to home. There are multiple reports of coyote sightings in Moundville, and the sightings have some homeowners on edge.

A homeowner in the Indian Mound neighborhood saw the coyote in her carport. The lady didn’t want to talk about it but her neighbor did and she’s concerned.

“Well, it’s pretty scary,” said Connie Frye.

Moundville native Connie Frye fully understands coyotes are part of nature in Alabama, but she is beginning to worry about her pets.

“We actually had a cat that came up missing a couple of years ago and we do believe that’s what happened to him,” Frye said.

“It’s getting to be big problem, not just here but other places also. The older and younger residents and they’re not able to defend off as well,” said Hale County District 2 Commissioner Donald Anderson.

“It was on her carport the other night,” Frye remembered. “And night before last he was running through the backyard.”

The Alabama Department of Conservation has a few recommendations; get rid of anything that may attract coyotes like trash or outside dog food. You can trap and hunt them, but Marianne Gauldin strongly recommends checking first with your local city to see what the codes are.

“Hunting and trapping are both options if you like to remove the coyote from the area, but sometimes the way of the method is not remove the things that attract what they would normally pursue,” said Gauldin with the Alabama Department of Conservation.

Connie Frye’s backyard and back in the woods, hidden and out of sight.. for now.

Frye says she doesn’t really want the animal dead, just removed. She intends to do her part and remove anything from her property that may lure him back again.

