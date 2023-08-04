Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Chance for thunderstorms will continue for the weekend...

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, lingering showers and storms will taper off by late afternoon. Rainfall rates...
This afternoon, lingering showers and storms will taper off by late afternoon. Rainfall rates will be much less than this morning. Temps will be in the 80s, but a few locations may hold upper 70s. A "cool" August day but humid. Tonight, areas of fog. Low 70s. For the weekend, more in the way of storms in the forecast. For Saturday, mainly during the morning. For Sunday, mainly during the afternoon. When it is not raining, it will be hot & humid. Temps in the low to mid 90s for both days. The higher chance of storms will be Saturday. Heavy rain and dangerous lightning expected with any thunderstorm activity through the weekend. Next week, daily thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast. Temps will be around 90 and humid.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, lingering showers and storms will taper off by late afternoon. Rainfall rates will be much less than this morning. Temps will be in the 80s, but a few locations may hold upper 70s. A “cool” August day but humid. Tonight, areas of fog. Low 70s.

For the weekend, more in the way of storms in the forecast. For Saturday, mainly during the morning. For Sunday, mainly during the afternoon. When it is not raining, it will be hot & humid. Temps in the low to mid 90s for both days. The higher chance of storms will be Saturday. Heavy rain and dangerous lightning expected with any thunderstorm activity through the weekend.

Next week, daily thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast. Temps will be around 90 and humid.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Karr
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on I-565, westbound lanes blocked
Removal process begins at Saturn 1B site in Ardmore
Saturn 1B rocket removal begins on I-65 in Ardmore
Two Huntsville Sonic locations at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops report
Bobby Ray Simmons, 19
19-year-old Corrections Officer charged with promoting contraband in Morgan Co.

Latest News

WAFF Flood Watch
Flash flooding and stronger storm threat for Friday morning
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's First Alert Forecast: Flash flooding, stronger storm threat for Friday
WAFF 48's Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Thursday night's forecast
WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
4 Day Forecast
More Stormy Weather Ahead!