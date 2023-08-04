Chance for thunderstorms will continue for the weekend...

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, lingering showers and storms will taper off by late afternoon. Rainfall rates will be much less than this morning. Temps will be in the 80s, but a few locations may hold upper 70s. A “cool” August day but humid. Tonight, areas of fog. Low 70s.

For the weekend, more in the way of storms in the forecast. For Saturday, mainly during the morning. For Sunday, mainly during the afternoon. When it is not raining, it will be hot & humid. Temps in the low to mid 90s for both days. The higher chance of storms will be Saturday. Heavy rain and dangerous lightning expected with any thunderstorm activity through the weekend.

Next week, daily thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast. Temps will be around 90 and humid.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.