Back to school affected by ADHD medicine shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A long-term nationwide shortage of ADHD medications is frustrating parents in North Alabama, as their students face a natural disadvantage in the classroom.

“At this point, the pharmacy does not know when we’re going to get it,” Chacarla Plummer, who has a son at Monrovia Middle School said. “Even if he’s sitting in class, if there’s too much commotion going on, or anything like that, he gets overstimulated. At that point, he may not be able to focus on his schoolwork, or focus on taking tests.”

Plummer said she’s been struggling to refill her eighth-grade son’s prescription since April. She told WAFF 48 Newsshe’s recently gone to pharmacies in four different local counties.

Pharmacist Rick Sansom said he’s having difficulty getting shipments of ADHD medications. With students returning to the classroom, he’s having a hard time keeping it on the shelf.

“A lot of the parents don’t need the medicine during the holidays or during the summer break,” he said. “When the school time comes, everybody’s wanting to fill that medication at that time, when it’s in limited reserve.”

Sansom said he has no idea when he’ll get shipments of the medication.

“Were not able to get them any information as far as when it might be available,” he said. “It might be tomorrow, it might not be available for two months. We just do not know.”

With no end in sight, Plummer has to find other alternatives to help her son succeed this year.

“Maybe (have him) test in a room alone,” she suggested. “Maybe he can get more scheduled breaks where he can get up and kind of move around. We’ll also just keep a close eye on his grades, and keep in touch with his teachers.”

A representative with the State health department told WAFF 48 there’s not much anyone can do about this shortage, but it’s important to keep in contact with your local pharmacy.

