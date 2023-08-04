Deals
Albertville K-9 Unit confiscates nearly 72 grams of methamphetamine

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville K-9 Unit assisted the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in confiscating nearly 72 grams of methamphetamine this week.

On Tuesday evening, Officer Angel and Titus assisted with confiscating 49 grams of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday evening, the MCSO requested the Albertville K-9 unit in Grant to assist with searching for a suspect in an earlier incident.

Officer Shelton and Knox apprehended the suspect after Officer Scott located him. Later that night, Officer Scott and Ace assisted the MCSO in confiscating 22.4 grams of methamphetamine, 1.8 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia items.

