After nearly 20 years, TVA has welcomed people back into Wilson Dam

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - People are allowed to tour Wilson Dam once again for the first time in more than two decades.

The return of these lucky tourists comes as the Tennessee Valley Authority is celebrating its 90th anniversary. For the first time since 9/11, people can now tour this massive facility between Lauderdale and Colbert counties. Nearly 6,000 signed up for a spot to tour a dam in the valley.

“And when I saw it I said, well, hey, I’ve got [to] apply. And luckily I was chosen for it,” Will Rayburn said.

Will Rayburn was one of the lucky raffle winners and was able to tour the facility. Rayburn said touring the dam was nostalgic.

“I’ve always wanted to go through it,” Rayburn said. “And I remember when I was younger, my dad and I would go to the overlook before 9/11 and I know they quit doing this.”

The doors are reopened as the Tennessee Valley Authority is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

The Wilson Dam helps power more than 360,000 homes in the Tennessee Valley. With that kind of power, Assistant Plant Manager Jimmy Springer puts pride into his work.

“I like it all,” Springer said. “I come to work at basically a museum every day. I get to serve the people of the area. I make power for everybody.”

Foreman Daniel Rose said these tours give people a better understanding of the work being done behind the scenes.

“Well, I like to share and most people don’t get to see this, so I like to share what I do on a daily basis,” Rose explained. “I mean, I enjoy my job and it’s very rewarding.”

Officials say that there is more in store for the celebrations for the 90th anniversary at TVA. The next round of tours for Wilson Dam is scheduled for August 18. The last scheduled tour will be at Pickwick Dam on September 8.

