19-year-old Corrections Officer charged with promoting contraband in Morgan Co.

Bobby Ray Simmons, 19
Bobby Ray Simmons, 19(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A 19-year-old Morgan County Jail Corrections Officer was arrested and charged with promoting contraband on Thursday.

According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Simmons was arrested following an ongoing investigation into jail contraband by the Drug Enforcement Unit.

Simmons was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband - 3rd Degree and was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

“We work daily to prevent jail contraband from entering our facility as we maintain the care, custody and control of approximately 750 inmates. When discovered, we will not hesitate to investigate and arrest those involved. Sadly, these actions will overshadow the good work and positive contributions that our Corrections Officers make every day. It is a tough job in a hard environment. Thankfully the vast majority of our CO’s come to work and do their best day, after day, after day. For the small minority that choose to bring in contraband, know that you will be caught and prosecuted.” - Sheriff Ron Puckett

