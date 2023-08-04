Deals
1 killed, 2 injured in tractor-trailer involved crash near Cherokee

(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florida woman is dead following a Colbert County crash involving a tractor-trailer on Thursday.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal M. King, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on August 3. Sandra Herrera, age 43, was critically injured in crash after her vehicle struck a tractor-trailer.

She was first airlifted to Hellen Keller Hospital and then transported to Huntsville Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to Hellen Keller Hospital for his injuries. The passenger in the car with Herrera was airlifted to Northeast Medical Center in Tupelo, MS for treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 72 near mile marker one just west of Cherokee.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

