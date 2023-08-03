Showers & storms taper off this afternoon. Another round of storms late tonight & Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, late morning and early afternoon thunderstorms will diminish. Temps in the 80s and humid. Tonight, the next round of thunderstorms arrives after midnight. Scattered thunderstorms will continue through the morning, including the morning commute. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and dangerous lightning expected. Much of Friday afternoon will be dry. temps in the upper 80s. A few storms Friday night, low 70s.

For the weekend, two rounds of rain/storms. The first, Saturday morning, the second Sunday afternoon. Temps in the low 90s and humid both days. Storms capable of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Daily thunderstorm chances continue next week. Temps around 90.

